Markets
NY coffee could bounce further to $2.3210
SINGAPORE: New York coffee may bounce further to $2.3210 per lb, driven by a wave c. This wave has travelled above...
16 Jun, 2022
SINGAPORE: New York coffee may bounce further to $2.3210 per lb, driven by a wave c.
This wave has travelled above its 61.8% projection level of $2.2815.
It has a better chance of extending to $2.3210.
A high-low bottom formed above a rising trendline, suggests a further gain as well.
Raw sugar prices ease, coffee and cocoa edge higher
Support is at $2.2695, a break below which may trigger a drop into $2.2420-$2.2570 range.
Comments