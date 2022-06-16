NY coffee could bounce further to $2.3210

SINGAPORE: New York coffee may bounce further to $2.3210 per lb, driven by a wave c.

This wave has travelled above its 61.8% projection level of $2.2815.

It has a better chance of extending to $2.3210.

A high-low bottom formed above a rising trendline, suggests a further gain as well.

Raw sugar prices ease, coffee and cocoa edge higher

Support is at $2.2695, a break below which may trigger a drop into $2.2420-$2.2570 range.