ANL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
ASL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
AVN 72.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
GGGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.99%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
PACE 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.39%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
TELE 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TPLP 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.57%)
TREET 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 27.2 (0.66%)
BR30 14,832 Decreased By -7 (-0.05%)
KSE100 41,619 Increased By 180.7 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,910 Increased By 95.5 (0.6%)
NY coffee could bounce further to $2.3210

SINGAPORE: New York coffee may bounce further to $2.3210 per lb, driven by a wave c. This wave has travelled above...
Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: New York coffee may bounce further to $2.3210 per lb, driven by a wave c.

This wave has travelled above its 61.8% projection level of $2.2815.

It has a better chance of extending to $2.3210.

A high-low bottom formed above a rising trendline, suggests a further gain as well.

Raw sugar prices ease, coffee and cocoa edge higher

Support is at $2.2695, a break below which may trigger a drop into $2.2420-$2.2570 range.

coffee prices

