ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
ASL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 73.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.86%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
GGGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
MLCF 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
TPL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
WAVES 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 32.2 (0.79%)
BR30 14,890 Increased By 51.4 (0.35%)
KSE100 41,689 Increased By 249.8 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,942 Increased By 126.9 (0.8%)
China’s yuan climbs to week high after expected Fed move

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan climbed to a near one-week high against the dollar on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve delivered its biggest rate hike in decades but flagged that such an outsized increase would not be common.

The dollar eased from a 20-year high against a basket of currencies after the US central bank approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by a widely expected 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%.

“FOMC decision overnight, while hawkish, helped remove some uncertainty in terms of expected Fed policy path,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.7099 per dollar, 419 pips or 0.6% firmer than the previous fix 6.7518.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.6956 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7006 at midday, 152 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

“Fed Chairman Powell’s comments after the rate hike decision was rather dovish, and that pressured the dollar and supported the yuan,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Some currency traders and analysts said recent signs of economic recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns, as suggested by a slew of better-than-expected data, including credit lending and activity indicators, continued to lend some support for the yuan.

China’s yuan recovers

“The Chinese economy is likely to further recover and recover at a stronger pace towards the end of this year,” said Li Lin, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank.

“With uncertainties still at large in the near term, we maintain our view that USD/CNY will be rangebound around 6.70 level for the rest of Q2, and we expect USD/CNY to decline to 6.64 by the end of 2022 on a gradual and persistent recovery in the Chinese economy, along with a weaker dollar in H2.”

China’s yuan

