ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
ASL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 73.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.86%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
GGGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
MLCF 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
TPL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
WAVES 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 32.1 (0.78%)
BR30 14,890 Increased By 51.3 (0.35%)
KSE100 41,689 Increased By 249.7 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,943 Increased By 128.1 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise after expected Fed rate hike

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose in bumpy trade on Thursday after the US central bank delivered an aggressive but expected rate hike, with semiconductors and new energy firms leading the gains.

The CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 4,292.05 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,313.53.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.4% to 21,223.21.

China shares touch 3-month highs on recovery hopes

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.5% to 7,414.87.

** Asian stocks rose after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation.

** “The rate hike comes within market expectations, and it has limited impact on A-shares,” said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund Management, adding that China’s priority was to stabilise economic growth, which would support A-shares.

** China will act decisively in ramping up support for the economy and roll out more policy steps, but will refrain from issuing excessive money, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

** The cabinet also reaffirmed its support for the “healthy development” of the platform economy, state media said.

** Real estate developers eased 0.5% after data showed China’s May new home prices fell for the second month this year, as widespread COVID-19 curbs dented already weak buyer confidence in the property market.

** Healthcare, semiconductor and new energy led the gains, rising more than 2% each.

** Energy shares lost 3.3%, while brokers and insurers both retreated more than 2%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong edged down 0.6% in range-bound trade.

** New Oriental rose 9.1% and online education unit Koolearn Technology jumped nearly 60%, with analysts saying the new live-streaming sales strategy could help the parent recover from a regulatory crackdown that decimated its education business.

** Koolearn shares have jumped more than 300% so far this week.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise after expected Fed rate hike

PM Shehbaz blames spike in fuel prices on previous govt's 'worst-ever deal' with IMF

Punjab budget presented in parallel session

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: Financing agreement signed with World Bank

Polling for by-election on NA-240 Karachi underway

Third-party investors in CPEC projects: MoFA bans public announcements

G-20 DSSI framework: Two $197.49m debt service suspension pacts signed

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994

Read more stories