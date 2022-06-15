ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
ASL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 73.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.37%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.26%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.56%)
KOSM 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.46%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.79 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.26%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.24%)
TREET 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
TRG 76.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 52.6 (1.3%)
BR30 14,874 Increased By 75.3 (0.51%)
KSE100 41,476 Increased By 426.4 (1.04%)
KSE30 15,816 Increased By 159.3 (1.02%)
CBOT wheat may fall into $9.92-1/2 to $10.21 range

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may break a support at $10.34-3/4 per bushel, and fall into a range of $9.92-1/2 to $10.21.

A bearish wedge has been confirmed, suggesting a target of $9.92-1/2.

A realistic target could be either $10.21 or $10.04. It is not very clear if a bounce would be triggered by the support at $10.34-3/4.

Such a bounce will be classified as a pullback towards the wedge.

The pullback may end around $10.48-1/4.

A break above $10.48-1/4 could lead to a gain into $10.65-1/4 to $10.75-3/4 range.

EU wheat eases with Chicago

The bearish target at $9.92-1/2 will be revised then. On the daily chart, wheat fell below a neutral range of $10.46-1/4 to $10.91-3/4.

The fall confirms the continuation of a wave C towards $9.73.

The support at $10.15-1/4 may not trigger a bounce as bears could have accumulated enough momentum from the consolidation within the range of $10.46-1/4 to $11.91-3/4.

