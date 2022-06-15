ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
Indonesia, Malaysia: 10 shiploads of edible oil to arrive in two weeks

APP 15 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Ten shiploads of edible oil from Indonesia and Malaysia will be arriving Pakistan in the next two weeks as the major development was achieved after Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on June 10.

Upon the direction of the Prime Minister, a Pakistani delegation held successful negotiation with the Indonesian ministry of trade for the import of edible oil. Minister for Commerce and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmood met his Indonesian counterpart, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The visiting delegation also included Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association chairman Tariqullah Sufi and member Rashid Jan Muhammad. Today, a shipload of 30,000 metric tons edible oil would sail for Pakistan. A total of 0.25 million metric tons of edible oil is being supplied to Pakistan from the brotherly country Indonesia.

