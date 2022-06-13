LME copper could fall into $9,043-$9,163 range this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper could fall into a range of $9,043 to $9,163 a tonne this week, as its bounce from the May 12 low of $8,938 may have completed.

The completion was suggested by the deep drop from the June 6 high of $9,805.50 and the break below a rising trendline.

The drop could be driven by a wave (e), which is capable of travelling to $8,922.

Copper drops as partial lockdowns return in China

A stabilization of the price around $9,313 might be followed by a pullback towards the trendline.