ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sufficient stock available: More edible oil to arrive from Malaysia, Indonesia, Miftah told

Press Release 12 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over a meeting of the committee on edible oil availability, at Finance Division, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Secretary Ministry of Industries & Production, Secretary Commerce, Secretary NFS&R, representatives from Vanaspati Manufacturers Association and senior officers attended the meeting.

Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production apprised the committee on the stock position of the edible oil in the country and updated on the import situation of edible oil from Indonesia and Malaysia. It was informed that sufficient stock of edible oil is available in the country and edible oil tankers from Malaysia and Indonesia, arriving during this month, will improve the stock position and support in stabilizing the price. It was also informed that Minister for Industries and Production is leaving for Indonesia to hold important talks with Indonesian authorities in this regard.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed the representatives of Vanaspati Manufacturers Association to visit their prices and contribute to reducing the prices for the support of common man.

The Finance Minister directed to expedite the process for import of edible oil from Malaysia and Indonesia to ensure the smooth supply to the consumers and stabilize the price hike of edible oil.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Malaysia indonesia finance minister edible oil Miftah Ismail

Comments

1000 characters

Sufficient stock available: More edible oil to arrive from Malaysia, Indonesia, Miftah told

FBR unveils Tax Expenditure Report: Cost of tax exemptions ‘much higher’

FBR cases: Miftah offers out-of-court settlement

Miftah says budget hasn’t eased all of IMF concerns

Fiscal consolidation high priority: Miftah

Budget based on unrealistic assumptions, insists Tarin

PM Shehbaz lauds economic team for producing ‘best’ budget

CPGCL urges govt to appoint Rustam Ali Ghouri as CEO

Rs3trn Punjab budget to be presented tomorrow

FY 2022-23: Govt to collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G licence renewals

Imran to address lawyers on 16th

Read more stories