KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday declined further in the local market, traders said. The prices reduced by Rs 500 to Rs 140,400 per tola and Rs 430 to Rs 120,370 per 10 grams. Gold prices on the global market were quoted for $ 1,840 per ounce.

Silver prices also went down by Rs 30 to Rs 1,540 per tola and Rs 25.72 to Rs 1320.30 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022