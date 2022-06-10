ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm flops to two-month closing low as Indonesia eases export rules

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled more than 4% on Friday to close at their lowest in two months, logging a sharp weekly loss as top producer Indonesia eased export rules to “flush out” and reduce high palm oil inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange reversed early gains to close down 270 ringgit, or 4.35%, at 5,940 ringgit ($1,350.00) a tonne.

Palm plunged nearly 8% this week in its first weekly decline in three, also weighed down by fresh COVID-19 restrictions in parts of Shanghai.

Indonesia raised its maximum export tax for crude palm oil by 44% but cuts in another levy are expected to reduce overall fees to send palm oil products overseas.

Palm slumps 4% as Indonesia prepares to ramp up exports

As part a scheme to speed up exports, the government will allow exporters that have not joined its bulk cooking oil distribution programme to ship palm oil by paying a $200 per tonne charge on top of the export tax and levy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said.

In second-largest producer Malaysia, end-May inventories shrank 7.37% from April to 1.52 million tonnes as exports surged to a five-month peak, data from the palm oil board (MPOB) showed.

Production fell less than expected, at 1.46 million tonnes, while exports rose to 1.36 million tonnes, according to MPOB data.

Meanwhile, exports during June 1-10 fell 3.4% from the same period in May, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said. Another cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services estimated shipments during the period rose 6.2%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.9%, while its palm oil contract dropped 2.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.9%.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil futures Palm oil exports Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm flops to two-month closing low as Indonesia eases export rules

Rupee sheds 0.78% against US dollar owing to drop in forex reserves

Oil prices on track for weekly gain amid high US demand

Lahore ATC grants interim bail to Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Pervez Musharraf hospitalised but not on ventilator: family

Aamir Liaquat's family moves city court after police refuses to hand over body

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights

'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Fitch raises India outlook to 'stable', maintains rating

Israeli missile attack strikes southern Damascus: Syrian state media

Read more stories