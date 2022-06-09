ANL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.88%)
ASC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (4.09%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.42%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.84%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.87%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.36%)
MLCF 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.89%)
PACE 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.37%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.66%)
TELE 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.46%)
TPL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.03%)
TPLP 20.14 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (6.67%)
TREET 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
TRG 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.68%)
UNITY 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
WAVES 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.48%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.95%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 45.2 (1.1%)
BR30 15,065 Increased By 272.6 (1.84%)
KSE100 41,965 Increased By 412.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 16,053 Increased By 176.4 (1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil remains neutral in 6,423-6,577 ringgit range

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil remains neutral in a range of 6,423-6,577 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The range is formed by the 38.2% and 50% retracements of the downtrend from 7,229 ringgit.

A break below 6,423 ringgit could open the way towards 6,233 ringgit, while a break above 6,577 ringgit may lead to a gain into 6,731-6,921 ringgit range.

Palm ends inch lower on Indonesian supply jitters

The long upper shadows of the two candlesticks on June 3 and June 8 visualize the strong resistance around 6,577 ringgit.

With another black candlestick appearing on Wednesday, the bias looks towards the downside.

A closer look on the hourly chart reveals a similar neutral range of 6,386-6,591 ringgit.

After failing twice to break 6,591 ringgit, the contract is likely to break 6,386 ringgit and fall towards 6,204 ringgit.

A break above 6,499 ringgit may lead to a gain to 6,591 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil remains neutral in 6,423-6,577 ringgit range

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Read more stories