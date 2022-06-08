ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
Copper drops on global growth worries, firm dollar

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices drifted lower on Wednesday as worries about weaker global growth outweighed hopes for a demand recovery in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.3% to $9,674 a tonne by 1030 GMT after edging down 0.5% in the previous session.

“It’s a tug-of-war between China and the rest of the world right now. There are concerns in the market that although China is opening up again, the global growth outlook looks challenged,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

LME copper has rebounded about 8% since touching a seven-month low on May 12.

“Last week’s big jump was primarily driven by shorts finally surrendering, however, the turnaround to putting on long positions seems quite a bit more hesitant,” Hansen added.

Copper slips as China demand concerns dominate sentiment

Beijing and commercial hub Shanghai have been returning to normal in recent days after two months of bitter isolation under a ruthless lockdown.

But the OECD slashed its growth forecasts and jacked up its inflation estimates on Wednesday, one day after the World Bank cut growth estimates.

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading up 0.1% at 72,790 yuan ($10,911.24) a tonne.

Also weighing on metals markets was a firmer dollar , making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

South Korea’s LG Energy Solution on Wednesday broke ground on nickel processing plants in Indonesia, part of the company’s $9.8 billion investment in the country to produce electric vehicle batteries.

LME tin climbed 3.1% to $37,200 a tonne after data showed Indonesia refined tin exports fell 42.8% in May from the previous month’s volume.

LME aluminium climbed 1.4% to $2,816.50 a tonne, zinc was little changed at $3,796, lead added 0.4% to $2,233, but nickel lost 1.2% to $29,125.

