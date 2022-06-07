Vietnam Jan-May coffee exports up 23.3% y/y

HANOI: Vietnam exported 881,565 tonnes of coffee in the first five months of this year, up 23.3% from the same period a year earlier, government customs data released on Tuesday showed.

Coffee export revenue in the period reached $1.9 billion, the Customs Department said in a report, adding that May coffee shipments were down 11.5% from April to 139,353 tonnes.