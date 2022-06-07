ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
ASC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
AVN 72.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.21%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.94%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.4%)
TPLP 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.83%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.9%)
WAVES 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,122 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,766 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.19%)
KSE100 41,618 Increased By 40.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,871 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Vietnam Jan-May coffee exports up 23.3% y/y

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

HANOI: Vietnam exported 881,565 tonnes of coffee in the first five months of this year, up 23.3% from the same period a year earlier, government customs data released on Tuesday showed.

Arabica coffee hits 1-1/2 month peak on signs of tightening supply

Coffee export revenue in the period reached $1.9 billion, the Customs Department said in a report, adding that May coffee shipments were down 11.5% from April to 139,353 tonnes.

Vietnam Asia Coffee

Comments

1000 characters

Vietnam Jan-May coffee exports up 23.3% y/y

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

Read more stories