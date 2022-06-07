Four coaches of Karachi Express derailed

KARACHI: Four coaches of Lahore-bound train Karachi Express derailed as soon as it left Karachi cantonment station, causing description in train schedule.

Pakistan Railways Karachi Division’s officials said the 15 Up Karachi Express train’s four coaches detailed right after it left the platform number 2. The derailed coaches include two economy, one AC Standard, and one AC Sleeper. However, no casualties were reported till filing of the report. Relief and track restoration work continued for several hours and the track was cleared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022