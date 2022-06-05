ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia has issued around 302,000 T of palm oil export permits

Reuters 05 Jun, 2022

JAKARTA: Indonesia has issued around 302,000 tonnes of palm oil export permits since the country restarted exports, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Sunday, while reassuring farmers and exporters that authorities would speed up the permit process.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, on April 28 halted exports of the oil, which it uses for cooking, in efforts to control soaring prices at home.

The government allowed exports to resume from May 23, but put in place policies to safeguard domestic supply, including the so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) under which producers must first sell a portion of their products at home.

The policy changes had resulted in red tape and slow issuance of export permits, industry groups and traders said, which helped keep global palm oil prices high amid weak output from rival Malaysia.

An Indonesia Palm Oil Association official said on Friday a number of palm oil mills have stopped buying palm fruits from farmers due to a lack of exports, while farmers complained that the price of fruit was yet to recover to levels seen before the ban after falling by about 75%.

Palm ends lower

“Acceleration measures will be taken if we feel that prices of palm oil fruits at the farmer level are still too low,” Luhut said, reiterating that the government is setting aside 1 million tonnes of export quota.

Indonesia typically exports around 2.5 million tonnes of palm oil products per month.

Luhut said the government would require palm oil companies to sell an equivalent of 300,000 tonnes of cooking oil per month under the DMO during a transition period following the resumption of exports.

Indonesia’s economic ministry official Musdhalifah Machmud at the same briefing said the government had made an adjustment regarding the export levy and a regulation spelling out the changes would be issued soon. She declined to give further details.

Indonesia currently imposes a maximum $375 per tonne levy for crude palm oil exports on top of a maximum $200 per tonne export tax. The levy ceiling was raised in March in efforts to encourage more onshore sales.

Meanwhile, Luhut also said that the government would conduct an audit on the palm sector to make sure that such problems would not recur in the future.

Since November, authorities have rolled out a bewildering array of measures including subsidies, export permit requirements and a palm oil levy as well as export bans to try to contain cooking oil prices with little success.

indonesia Palm oil exports palm oil export

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia has issued around 302,000 T of palm oil export permits

Budget 2022-23: Rs450bn new taxation steps shared with PM

Missing Dua Zehra recovered from Punjab’s Bahawalnagar: police

Grand dialogue necessary to depoliticise different sectors: Shehbaz

Putin warns of new targets if Ukraine supplied with long-range missiles

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

Sri Lanka women win last ODI, Pakistan take series 2-1

Thar Coal Block-I power plant: CM launches mega water project to facilitate IPP

Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

Bangladesh port depot fire kills 49, injures 300

Explosions shake Ukraine's capital Kyiv after weeks of relative calm

Read more stories