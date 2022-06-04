ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Wheat consolidates

Reuters 04 Jun, 2022

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Friday, consolidating after losses this week as traders monitored diplomatic talks to reopen Ukrainian ports blocked since Russia’s invasion.

Corn also consolidated following a two-month low as the market assessed ethanol demand, US planting progress and prospects for a resumption of Ukrainian sea exports.

Soybeans eased after an export-fuelled rally.

Grain markets were awaiting weekly US export sales figures for further clues about demand, while investors were also bracing for monthly US employment data.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract was down 0.2% at $10.56 a bushel by 1049 GMT. It reversed from a small earlier gain but was holding above a near two-month low of $10.27-1/4 struck on Wednesday.

Hopes of a deal to unblock Ukraine’s ports prompted a sell-off in wheat earlier this week, although traders remained cautious about terms being agreed with Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the growing world food crisis with the chairman of the African Union on Friday, the Kremlin said.

