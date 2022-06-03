ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
ASC 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.9%)
ASL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
AVN 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.92%)
BOP 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.94%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
FNEL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.95%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.49%)
GTECH 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.37%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-9.63%)
KOSM 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.44%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.8%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
TELE 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.29%)
TPLP 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.67%)
TREET 28.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.67%)
TRG 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.93%)
UNITY 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.95%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.84%)
BR100 4,105 Decreased By -77.1 (-1.84%)
BR30 14,685 Decreased By -478.4 (-3.15%)
KSE100 41,482 Decreased By -755.8 (-1.79%)
KSE30 15,836 Decreased By -272.8 (-1.69%)
Jun 03, 2022
Markets

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $7.41-1/2

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a resistance at $7.41-1/2 per bushel, due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from $7.80-1/2. This cycle is a part of big wave C from $8.10-1/4.

Coincidentally, the wave C may have completed as well. Such a coincidence triggered a decent bounce which may roughly match the one from the from the May 25 low of $7.55.

Immediate support is at $7.27, a break below which may cause a fall to $7.20-1/4. Only a further drop could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $7.12-1/4.

US MIDDAY: Wheat and corn higher

On the daily chart, the doji forming on Thursday signals a temporary dissipation of the bearish momentum.

It could be an indicator preceding to a decent bounce.

However, bulls are advised not to expect too much from this bounce, as the downtrend still shows no reversal signal yet.

