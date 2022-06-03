ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
Palm rises on sluggish production outlook

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Thursday, lifted by expectations of sluggish production in Malaysia amid a labour crunch and Indonesia’s slow-paced exports resumption.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.71% to 6,465 ringgit ($1,473.00) a tonne, its highest closing in a week.

“Malaysian palm oil prices are drawing support from the Indonesian controlled palm oil export policy mechanism, and anticipation of a drawdown in Malaysian palm oil May end stocks due to higher exports and lower production,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council, a state-run agency, lowered its production outlook on Wednesday for the world’s second-largest producer and pegged prices to remain above 6,000 ringgit a tonne this year.

Meanwhile, the world’s top palm oil producer Indonesia issued export permits for 179,464 tonnes of palm oil as of June 2, a senior trade ministry official said on Thursday, after a ban on shipments was lifted last week.

Indonesia also cancelled a plan to send its citizens to work in palm oil plantations in neighbouring Malaysia, which is facing a labour shortage. Palm was also supported by firmer rival edible oils and a report that Malaysia will remain committed to implementing its biofuel policy and mandate, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was up 0.65%, while its palm oil contract rose 2.01%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.14%.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 6,220-6,423 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

