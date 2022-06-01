KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 7.104 billion and the number of lots traded at 5,848. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 2.004 billion, followed by

Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.648 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.192 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 827.600 million), Silver (PKR 542.874 million), DJ (PKR 357.895 million), SP 500 (PKR 184.056 million), Natural Gas (PKR 169.113 million), Japan Equity (PKR 87.085 million), Platinum (PKR 66.057 million), Copper (PKR 15.543 million) and Brent (PKR 9.523 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.768 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022