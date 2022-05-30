ANL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
ASC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 80.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
FNEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
GGGL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.84%)
GTECH 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KEL 2.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.34%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.22%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.43 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.41%)
TELE 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.23%)
TPL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.69%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
TRG 82.66 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
UNITY 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.16%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 36.3 (0.85%)
BR30 15,747 Increased By 248.2 (1.6%)
KSE100 43,054 Increased By 192.6 (0.45%)
KSE30 16,392 Increased By 115.8 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may seek support around 6,220 ringgit

Reuters 30 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may seek a support around 6,220 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by a retracement analysis.

The support is identified as the 61.8% retracement analysis on the rise from 5,926 ringgit to 6,698 ringgit.

It is strengthened by a similar one of 6,233 ringgit.

The steep fall from 6,698 ringgit experienced no disruption.

The lower the contract drops, the more likely it is stopped by a bounce.

Malaysian palm oil drops on uncertainty

Most likely, this bounce would occur around 6,220 ringgit.

Resistance is at 6,423 ringgit, a break above could lead to a gain into 6,516-6,577 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the long-shadowed black candlestick on May 27 suggests a further drop on Monday.

The lower trendline points at a target zone of 6,115 ringgit to 6,233 ringgit.

A bullish target of 7,229 ringgit has to be temporarily aborted.

It will be reconsidered only when the contract breaks 6,577 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may seek support around 6,220 ringgit

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Russian oil embargo: EU mulls compromise to break deadlock

Water talks: Pak team leaves for India

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Increase in POL products’ prices: Pasha says: ‘Well, better late than never’

Discontinuation of special power tariff: Apparel textile sector warns govt of grave implications

PM reaches out to people in Hazara, a former PML-N stronghold

Qureshi terms leaked audio tape ‘fake’

Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board

Read more stories