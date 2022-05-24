NY coffee could test support at $2.1265

SINGAPORE: New York coffee could test support at $2.1265 per lb, a break below which may open the way towards $2.0870.

The rise from $2.2030 adopted a three-wave mode, with the second wave labelled b having ended around $2.0870.

Over the past few days, coffee may fall towards this wave b bottom.

Resistance is at $2.19, a break above which may lead to a gain into the $2.2295-$2.2540 range.