ANL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.49%)
ASC 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
ASL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.75%)
AVN 70.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.94%)
BOP 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
FFL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.07%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.17%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.94%)
TELE 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.83%)
TPL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.61%)
TPLP 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.17%)
TREET 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
TRG 76.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.07%)
UNITY 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
WAVES 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 6.8 (0.16%)
BR30 14,730 Increased By 176.2 (1.21%)
KSE100 42,444 Increased By 3.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 19.3 (0.12%)
May 24, 2022
Palm oil neutral in 6,099-6,354 ringgit range

Reuters 24 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 6,099-6,354 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract is riding on a wave c, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the May 20 low of 5,925 ringgit. This wave is supposed to travel above 6,354 ringgit.

However, the exact mode of this wave remains unknown. It could be linear, rapidly extending above 6,354 ringgit, or zigzagging, unfolding towards 6,099 ringgit first and then swinging towards 6,354 ringgit.

Regardless of its exact mode, this wave could eventually overcome the barrier at 6,354 ringgit and travel towards 6,582 ringgit.

Palm oil may retest resistance at 6,354 ringgit

A break below 6,099 ringgit may open the way towards 5,843-5,984 ringgit range. On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a similar neutral range of 6,122-6,334 ringgit.

Even though the near-term picture remains blurred, the uptrend from 4,245 ringgit looks steady, as the contract managed to hover above the rising trendline.

