CBOT soybeans may revisit April 22 high of $17.34
23 May, 2022
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may revisit its April 22 high of $17.34 per bushel, as it has broken above a resistance at $17.12-3/4.
The resistance worked as the last barrier towards $17.34.
The contract may have just completed a pullback towards this former resistance, now a support. It is poised to climb to $17.34.
A break below $17.12-3/4 may not trigger an impressive drop.
Instead, the fall may be limited to $17.04-3/4. On the daily chart, the contract has broken a similar resistance at $16.97-1/2, it is expected to rise to $17.34.
