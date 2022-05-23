ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.47%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.9%)
AVN 69.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.48%)
BOP 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.85%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.5%)
FNEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.57%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.84%)
GTECH 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.48%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.93%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
MLCF 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.87%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.3%)
PTC 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
SNGP 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.96%)
TELE 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.25%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.65%)
TPLP 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.85%)
TREET 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
TRG 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.19%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.98%)
WAVES 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.63%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
YOUW 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.98%)
BR100 4,221 Decreased By -60.3 (-1.41%)
BR30 14,572 Decreased By -338.7 (-2.27%)
KSE100 42,620 Decreased By -480.2 (-1.11%)
KSE30 16,195 Decreased By -172.2 (-1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollars unfazed by new govt, NZ$ looks forward to rate hike

Reuters 23 May, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars swung higher on Monday as global stock markets started the week in a steadier mood amid hopes recent rate cuts in China will stem an economic slowdown in the giant commodity importer.

There was also some relief an Australian Federal election had resulted in a clear winner, with the centre-left Labor Party close to winning a majority in parliament. The Aussie rallied 0.8% to $0.7090, taking it further away from its recent two-year trough at $0.6829.

Resistance lies around $0.7142, with support at $0.7005.

The kiwi dollar bounced 0.9% to a two-week top at $0.6450 , putting some distance between its recent low of $0.6219. The next major resistance level is up at $0.6525. Australian shares firmed and bonds held steady as markets generally expect the new government will be fiscally responsible.

Ratings agency S&P Global said the country’s fundamentals remained sound and it expected the budget deficit to shrink faster than projected, thanks to high prices for Australia’s resource exports.

Australia, NZ dollars let down as wages fail to perk up

“We expect Australia’s economic recovery and commodity prices to improve fiscal outcomes faster than the March 2022 budget anticipated,” the agency said. “Further, inflationary pressures will drive nominal GDP and taxes higher.”

“Rising debt levels do not currently present a risk to our AAA rating on Australia.” Markets continue to wager the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will lift rates by a quarter point to 0.6% in June. Rates are now seen around 2.5% by the end of the year, compared to 3.0% a couple of weeks ago.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is already well ahead in its tightening cycle and widely expected to raise rates by another half point to 2.0% this Wednesday. Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, assumes the RBNZ will also pull forward its projected course for rates to take account of the half-point hikes, and to lift the terminal rate to around 3.5%, from 3.35%.

“After Wednesday, we expect to see the RBNZ slow down a little and revert to 25bp hikes into tighter territory,” he added “We expect to see the cash rate rise to 3% by November and pause there.”

He argues 3% could be the peak for the cycle given the housing market is cooling rapidly and the risk of recession is looming, while investors are still wagering on something as high as 4.0%.

Yuan Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australian dollars unfazed by new govt, NZ$ looks forward to rate hike

‘Long march’ to Islamabad on 25th

Tarin underscores need for ‘interim’ setup to deal with myriad economic challenges

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

FBR eyes new taxation steps with a view to achieving Rs7,255bn target

Session postponed to June 6: Punjab PA rejects no-trust motion against Speaker

FBR asked to disclose all amnesty scheme-related details

Track-and-trace system: FBR to issue new deadline to tobacco sector

First baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe

Efforts to douse Balochistan’s forest fire continue: ISPR

Biden warns of potentially ‘consequential’ monkeypox spread

Read more stories