Gold hits new record

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday touched a new record high in the local market, traders said. The precious metal was selling for a record high of Rs139300 per tola following an increase of Rs600.

Price of gold per 10 grams also mounted to a historic high of Rs119427, up by Rs514.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1847 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs1570 per tola and Rs1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

