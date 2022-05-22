ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits new record

Recorder Report 22 May, 2022

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday touched a new record high in the local market, traders said. The precious metal was selling for a record high of Rs139300 per tola following an increase of Rs600.

Price of gold per 10 grams also mounted to a historic high of Rs119427, up by Rs514.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1847 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs1570 per tola and Rs1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Gold Prices gold market Gold spot rates

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hits new record

Appointment of Punjab Governor: Alvi asks PM to ‘reconsider’ his advice

Failure to hold intraparty polls: ECP issues show-cause notice to PM

US, S Korea sign pact on supply chains, economic ties

Land record scam: PTI leader Mazari arrested in Islamabad

IHC orders her immediate release, probe into ‘illegal’ arrest

Indian govt trims tax on fuel to fight inflation

Chinese working in CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Sindh govt, Chinese team agree to evolve foolproof security plan

Relationship is based on mutual respect: Aurangzeb

‘Iron brotherhood’ resolve reiterated

Categorisation: SECP implementing new regime for brokers

Read more stories