ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
ASC 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGGL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GTECH 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
PACE 2.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.66%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.88%)
TELE 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
TPLP 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TREET 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TRG 75.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
UNITY 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.02%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 5.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 2 (0.05%)
BR30 14,858 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.27%)
KSE100 43,010 Increased By 26.4 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,358 Increased By 7.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia keeps June crude palm oil export duty at 8%, raises reference price

Reuters 20 May, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has maintained its June export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Friday.

The world’s second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 6,816.05 ringgit ($1,552.63) per tonne for June.

The May reference price was 6,759.22 ringgit a tonne. The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-tonne range.

Indonesia’s March palm oil exports down 40% y/y

The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

Malaysia is still reviewing the viability of a temporary cut of the tax to 4%-6%, the Commodities Ministry said in a separate statement.

Malaysia Malaysian palm oil crude palm oil export

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia keeps June crude palm oil export duty at 8%, raises reference price

ECP de-seats PTI dissident MPAs who voted for Hamza as Punjab CM

‘Emergency economic plan’ unveiled

Jul-April FDI falls 1.6% year-on-year to $1.46bn

Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Punjab CM election saga: LHC issues notice to Hamza, others

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Meeting economic challenges top priority, says Bilawal

Pakistan Steel Mills: Meeting held with pre-qualified bidders, PC

LPTL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

Read more stories