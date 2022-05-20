Palm oil may test resistance at 6,099 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 6,099 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking above it and rising towards 6,213-6,354 ringgit range.

The contract managed to close above a support at 5,984 ringgit, the 61.8% projection level of a wave c from 6,582 ringgit.

This wave has a better chance of ending around this support, instead of extending a lot to 5,615 ringgit.

A break above 6,099 ringgit could confirm the reversal of the downtrend, while a fall below the Thursday low of 5,825 ringgit will signal the continuation of the wave c towards 5,615 ringgit.

On the daily chart, a trendline rising from 4,245 ringgit establishes a support around 6,000 ringgit, which is expected to trigger a decent bounce.

A gap forming between May 13 and May 17 is likely to be covered once the contract breaks a resistance at 6,122 ringgit.