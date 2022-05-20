PTA, NHMP sign MoU on quality digital services

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Thursday.

The cooperation and collaboration between the two organizations in areas of mutual interest will have a resounding impact at the national level, especially where high-speed connectivity and quality digital services throughout the motorways of Pakistan is concerned.

The areas of collaboration included establishing a coordination mechanism enabling smooth working relations, enhancing voice and data connectivity and coverage on motorways; knowledge sharing regarding optimum use of future technologies and latest developments in the telecom sector. It also included capacity building on the experience and knowledge available to both organizations and conducting sessions/ discussion forums/training on relevant issues and technological advancements. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PTA, Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retired) said that the PTA is working to ensure that Pakistanis have access to high-quality services and benefit from ubiquitous coverage. The collaboration with NHMP presented opportunities to enable better connectivity on Motorways and National Highways.

