ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.85%)
ASC 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.4%)
ASL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
AVN 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.98%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.97%)
FNEL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.5%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.21%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.25%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.57%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.3%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.28%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.12%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.34%)
PTC 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.92%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.28%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.97%)
TPLP 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.92%)
TREET 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.96%)
TRG 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-3%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.48%)
WAVES 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.16%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.58%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -94.1 (-2.18%)
BR30 14,440 Decreased By -593.9 (-3.95%)
KSE100 42,745 Decreased By -761.1 (-1.75%)
KSE30 16,259 Decreased By -280.4 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms

Reuters 16 May, 2022

BEIJING: China’s daily coal output in April jumped 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by Beijing’s order to increase supply to ensure security of the country’s energy supply, but the volume dropped from a record high set in March.

The immediate outlook for demand is not strong, however. China, the world’s top coal producer, mined 362.8 million tonnes of the fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, equivalent to 12.09 million tonnes per day.

That compares with the record of 12.77 million tonnes per day in March and 10.74 million tonnes per day a year before.

Production over the January-April period was 1.45 billion tonnes, also 11% higher than in the same period a year earlier, the bureau’s data showed.

EnBW fully prepared for Russian coal ban, says CEO

China is aiming at lifting daily coal output above 12.6 million tonnes and building a national inventory of 620 million tonnes to ensure it has sufficient supply.

The government has also urged regions that largely rely on imported coal to sign more contracts of at least a year’s duration with domestic coal producers, to secure supply.

China’s central bank said that, to support more output, it had allocated an additional 100 billion yuan ($14.7 billion) of loans dedicated to coal production, storage and purchases by power plants.

Beijing has also set price caps for thermal coal under spot trade and term contracts to ease inflation pressures and balance profits between coal miners and utilities.

However, lean demand from downstream sectors, following a wide range of industrial plant shutdowns because of COVID-19 outbreaks, could weigh on further growth of coal output.

China’s April power generation plunged to a level last seen in May 2020, with thermal power output dropping 12% from a year before.

Coal inventories at utilities in eight Chinese coastal regions reached 29.66 million tonnes by May 7, 25% higher than the same period last year, data tracked by China Coal Transportation and Distribution showed.

China coal

Comments

1000 characters

China’s April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms

PM Shehbaz directs interior minister to provide security to Imran Khan

PTI govt procured $52bn loans; $36.05bn was repaid

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

Read more stories