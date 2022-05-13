‘Aleem turns down offer of ministry’

LAHORE: Disgruntled member of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) and provincial legislature Abdul Aleem Khan has turned down Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of a ministry in the Punjab government.

Aleem Khan Group’s spokesman Mian Khalid Mahmood in a statement issued on Thursday said that Khan refused the offer while thanking PML-N leaders. “The report about him accepting a ministry, government position or any other appointment was not true. Khan had informed the PML-N leadership about his decision that he would not accept any ministry or any other government position,” he added.

