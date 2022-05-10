ANL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.87%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
ASL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 73.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.4%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.06%)
FFL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.23%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
GGL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.25%)
GTECH 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.35%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
TELE 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
TPL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
TPLP 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.45%)
TREET 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.98%)
TRG 74.54 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.04%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
BR100 4,337 Increased By 14.5 (0.34%)
BR30 15,199 Increased By 143.9 (0.96%)
KSE100 43,596 Increased By 203.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,598 Increased By 71.1 (0.43%)
Palm oil may fall into 6,097-6,190 ringgit zone

Reuters 10 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall into a zone of 6,097 ringgit to 6,190 ringgit a tonne, as it shows little signs of stopping around a support of 6,290 ringgit.

Even though the uptrend from 5,477 ringgit consists many impulsive waves, the fall from the April 29 high of 7,229 ringgit is so deep that it strongly suggests a reversal of the trend. A rising trendline was broken.

The break confirmed the reversal. Unless the contract could stabilize around 6,290 ringgit and climb above the rising trendline on Tuesday, the chance of a fall to 6,097 ringgit will be very high.

Taskforce formed to deal with palm oil shortage challenge

A break above 6,409 ringgit may open the way towards 6,602 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the uptrend from 5,477 ringgit looks confusing.

It could be a part of the bigger trend from 4,245 ringgit. However, palm oil failed to rise above the March 9 high of 7,268 ringgit.

Due to this failure, the uptrend could be a part of the correction from this high as well.

Even though the bigger picture remains unclear, the contract is poised to test a support at 6,190 ringgit, a break could open the way towards 5,918 ringgit.

