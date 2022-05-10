ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
ASL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.06%)
FFL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.65%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
GGL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.02%)
GTECH 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.93%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.35%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
TELE 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
TPL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
TPLP 18.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
TREET 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.32%)
TRG 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.98%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
BR100 4,339 Increased By 16.4 (0.38%)
BR30 15,225 Increased By 169.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 43,600 Increased By 207.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,600 Increased By 74 (0.45%)
Malaysia palm oil production, exports to rise 30% by end-2022

Reuters 10 May, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s production and exports of palm oil are expected to rise 30% by the end of this year, amid increased demand after neighbouring Indonesia banned exports and following the re-entry of plantation workers from abroad, a minister said.

Malaysia, the world’s second-largest palm oil producer after Indonesia, stands to benefit from a global edible oil shortage exacerbated by Jakarta’s export ban last month, but has struggled with a prolonged labour crunch after coronavirus border curbs halted the entry of migrant workers for its plantations.

Palm edges up but fears of higher April stocks weigh

In September, authorities approved the recruitment of 32,000 migrant workers for palm oil plantations and some are expected to arrive this month and in June under a special government quota, Minister for Plantation Industries and Commodities Zuraida Kamaruddin said in a statement.

She did not say how many workers were expected to be brought in.

“With the workers coming back, production levels will rise and Malaysia is on track to meet global demand,” she said. Zuraida said Malaysian growers and producers should “reap the benefit of the void” left by Indonesia, adding that a sharp price correction could take place in July when the export ban is expected to be lifted.

Malaysia has previously said it plans to leverage the global edible oil shortage and “political tension in Europe” to regain market share after buyers shunned the commodity over environmental and forced labour concerns.

