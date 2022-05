SINGAPORE: LME aluminium could fall into $2,360-$2,562 range this week, as it has broken a support at $2,888 per tonne.

The metal is riding on a fierce wave c, which has extended below its 100% projection level of $2,888.

Chances are this wave could travel to $2,360.

Concerns about demand push aluminium to 4-month low

A realistic target could be $2,562. A break above $2,888, now a resistance, may lead to a gain into $3,004-$3,090 range.