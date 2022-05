HANOI: Vietnam exported 739,046 tonnes of coffee in the first four months of this year, up 26.2% from the same period a year earlier, government customs data released on Monday showed.

Asia Coffee-Domestic prices rise in Vietnam, activities muted in Indonesia

Coffee export revenue in the quarter rose 57.1% to $1.7 billion, the Customs Department said in a report, adding that April coffee shipments were down 25.4% from March to 157,451 tonnes.