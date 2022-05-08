Journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui passes away

BRUSSELS: Khalid Hameed Farooqui, a senior journalist, passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack. According to reports, the veteran journalist suffered a heart attack in Brussels after arriving from London. Khalid Hameed Farooqui belonged to Karachi; he later settled in Europe. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the death of Farooqui.

“Khalid Hameed Farooqui was a veteran journalist who loved his profession”, he said, adding that his death is a great loss for the field of journalism. “His journalistic services will be remembered for a long time”, the premier said.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir also extended his condolences while renowned journalists also paid tribute to the late Farooqui. Sharing the news of his demise, senior sports journalist Faizan Lakhani wrote: “He will always be remembered for staying firm to his journalistic principles”.

Journalist Beena Sarwar also extended her condolences. Malala Yousafzai’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai shared a picture of Khalid Hameed Farooqui with the Nobel laureate.