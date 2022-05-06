Palm oil falls 4% on likely higher April stockpile

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Friday and looked set for their steepest weekly fall in seven, weighed down by surveys anticipating a rise in end-April inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 271 ringgit, or 4.01%, to 6,471 ringgit ($1,480.78) a tonne during early trade, down for a second straight day in a holiday-shortened week.

Palm drops nearly 5pc on profit-booking, weaker exports

Palm appears set to drop more than 8% for the week, the most since March 18.

Fundamentals