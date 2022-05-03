ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security arrangements finalised to guard nearly 5,000 mosques

Recorder Report 03 May, 2022

LAHORE: All security arrangements have been made by the police department to guard 4,893 mosques and 187 open spaces of the provincial metropolis where faithful will offer Eid prayers.

To ensure fool proof security, 8,000 personnel including six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs and 376 upper subordinates will perform their duties.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan while throwing light on the security measures on Monday said that the worshipers will be allowed to enter the mosques only after a three level security. Metal detectors and walk through gates will be ensured for checking the worshipers.

Dr Abid Khan said that 14,000 volunteers will also be on duty at mosques, imambargahs and other places of worship. Snipers will be deployed on tall buildings around places of worship and open fields. The DIG operations said that best security and traffic arrangements have been made for the citizens visiting the cemeteries. Full security will be provided to the citizens in 10 major parks of the city also.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has felicitated the citizens of provincial metropolis on the eve of Eidul Fitr and vowed to provide fool proof security to the worshippers and citizens. Kamyana, while giving details of the security plan, informed that more than 8,000 police officers and officials would perform duty on coming Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr providing security to around 5,000 mosques, imambargahs and religious places along with more than 190 open places for Eid Congregations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

security arrangements Eid ul Fitr Chand raat Eid prayers Dr Abid Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Security arrangements finalised to guard nearly 5,000 mosques

UAE team due today: PM highlights criticality of FDI

Targeted subsidy for motorcyclists under consideration: Price differential claims on petrol, HSD increase substantially

Gas supply issues: Base tariff of KE increases to Rs31/kWh

Futures exchange: SECP revises terms for applicants

Company ‘involved’ in under-invoicing: PML-N govt to investigate ex-FBR chief?

Business leaders put their weight behind armed forces

‘Shell corporations’ in Dubai: FTO study unearths incidence of under-invoicing

OPEC oil output in April barely rises as African outages weigh: survey

‘US-backed conspiracy’: Imran demands CJP constitute commission

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Read more stories