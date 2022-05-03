Security arrangements finalised to guard nearly 5,000 mosques

LAHORE: All security arrangements have been made by the police department to guard 4,893 mosques and 187 open spaces of the provincial metropolis where faithful will offer Eid prayers.

To ensure fool proof security, 8,000 personnel including six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs and 376 upper subordinates will perform their duties.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan while throwing light on the security measures on Monday said that the worshipers will be allowed to enter the mosques only after a three level security. Metal detectors and walk through gates will be ensured for checking the worshipers.

Dr Abid Khan said that 14,000 volunteers will also be on duty at mosques, imambargahs and other places of worship. Snipers will be deployed on tall buildings around places of worship and open fields. The DIG operations said that best security and traffic arrangements have been made for the citizens visiting the cemeteries. Full security will be provided to the citizens in 10 major parks of the city also.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has felicitated the citizens of provincial metropolis on the eve of Eidul Fitr and vowed to provide fool proof security to the worshippers and citizens. Kamyana, while giving details of the security plan, informed that more than 8,000 police officers and officials would perform duty on coming Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr providing security to around 5,000 mosques, imambargahs and religious places along with more than 190 open places for Eid Congregations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022