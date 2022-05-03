ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
‘Wheat flour on subsidised rates is people’s right’: CM

Recorder Report 03 May, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that getting flour on subsidized rates is the right of the people of the province. He vowed that he will ensure the provision of cheap flour at every cost for the protection of the rights of the people of the province.

CM emphasized to provide maximum relief to masses by adopting best strategy and urged to provide them quick relief. CM resolved to undertake steps to provide relief to the people. He directed to review steps to further reduce flour prices in order to provide urgent relief to the masses and ordered to submit implementable plan in this regard. He maintained that the masses will receive a cool breeze by getting quick relief. CM further directed to make surveillance of entry and exit points of the province and illegal transportation of wheat and flour should be strictly stopped.

CM Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting at CMO to review wheat procurement target and flour prices. Members Provincial Assembly Awais Leghari, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Nauman Langrial, Bilal Yasin Rana Ijaz Noon, Zeeshan Rafique, PML-N leader Atta Tarar, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries of concerned departments and high officials attended the meeting while Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wheat Hamza Shehbaz wheat crop wheat price

