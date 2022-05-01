Punjab gets youngest- ever chief minister

LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, who took oath as the 21st Chief Minister of Punjab here on Saturday, is the youngest chief executive of the province.

Hamza Shehbaz (48) is the third scion of the Sharif family who took reins of the Punjab Chief Ministership. The first was PML-N supremo and three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who entered politics and became 9th Chief Minister of Punjab in 1985. After Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sharif stepped in and took the reins of Punjab. He became province’s CM in 1997 and then regained the Punjab throne in 2008 and 2013.

Hamza Shehbaz was born on September 6, 1974, in Lahore. He graduated from the Government College, Lahore, and afterward completed his L.L.B from the London School of Economics. Hamza officially began his political career after the military takeover of General Pervaiz Musharraf in the late 90s. He faced worst situation alone when his family was in exile.

Hamza was elected unopposed to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of PML-N from NA-119 Lahore in by-elections held in June 2008. He was re-elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of PML-N from NA-119 Lahore in general election 2013. In general election 2018 he was again elected MNA from NA-124 Lahore and member of Punjab Assembly from PP-146 Lahore. He vacated National Assembly seat and retained MPA seat and became Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly.

In his 2018 election nomination papers, Hamza declared two wives, Mehrunissah Hamza and Rabia Hamza as his wives.

Moreover, after taking oath as Chief Minister, Hamza visited shrine of Data Darbar to offer prayers. He also visited the residence of Jehangir Khan Tareen, to express his gratitude on the crucial support of his group which enabled him to win the CM contest in the Punjab Assembly.

Hamza prayed for good health of Jehangir Khan Tareen and expressed good wishes.

Sources claimed that Hamza discussed with Tareen about formation of Punjab Cabinet and inclusion of JKT members in the Cabinet. Hamza sought guidance and support from Tareen for resolution of public issues, the sources added.

The sources claimed that Hamza also contacted Aleem Khan and Asad Khokhar and expressed gratitude to them. He vowed to serve the masses devotedly.

