ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold jumps on dollar pullback

Reuters 30 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Gold prices jumped more than a 1% on Friday, boosted by a pullback in the dollar, although bullion was headed for a monthly drop as aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve loom.

Spot gold climbed 1% to $1,913.90 per ounce, as of 0949 GMT, but has lost about 1.1% so far this month.

US gold futures jumped 1.3% to $1,916.40.

“The dollar strengthening early in the week was a major driver for the gold weakness, and as we’ve seen the dollar reverse.. that is clearly lending some support to gold,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said, adding that bullion is also seeing fresh momentum from a technical buying perspective.

Drivers of gold such as diversification, volatility in stocks and bonds as well as the risk of economic growth slowing have not moved away, Hansen said.

Also lifting the safe-haven metal’s appeal, data showed the US economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and drop in pandemic relief money from the government.

The dollar index slipped 0.6% after touching a 20-year high on Thursday, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Markets focus is now on the US central bank’s two-day policy meeting starting on May 3, when officials are expected to increase the target policy rate by half a percentage point.

Fed officials have aligned around plans to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes this year, but remain split over what could be the make-or-break decision of where to stop to avoid dragging the economy into recession.

Gold prices were headed for their first monthly drop since January, as the dollar and US 10-year Treasury yields strengthened this month.

Expectations of faster US rate hikes have boosted bond yields and the dollar, increasing the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Spot silver rose 1.5% to $23.49 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.9% to $927.89. Both metals were still set to post a monthly fall.

Palladium jumped 1.9% to $2,274.81.

US Federal Reserve US economy Gold Prices Dollar US gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold jumps on dollar pullback

PLL seeks Rs150bn for spot cargoes

Reduction in power outage in next 10 days: govt

Govt buys spot LNG cargo for mid-May from Vitol

Fuel stock, load management: CPPA-G, NTDC asked to share data

Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

Rana vows action against hecklers

LHC asks NA Speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect today

Agricultural tractor manufacturers: Third-party auditors to conduct cost audit

Ministries, divisions directed to comply with orders by the court

Turkey acquits Bloomberg journalists over article on lira fall

Read more stories