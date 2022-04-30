ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Gold gains over 1pc

Reuters 30 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: Gold prices rallied 1% on Friday on the back of a retreat in the dollar, but the metal was set to end the month lower on bets of aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,908.20 per ounce by 1607 GMT. However, it was on course its first monthly drop since January with a decline of 1.5% so far in April.

US gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,911.20 per ounce.

“Gold market has seen consistent sell-off in the past weeks as the dollar rallied. Currently, the dollar index has declined, which is lifting gold prices,” said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.

The dollar index fell 0.4% after touching a 20-year high on Thursday, making gold less expensive for those holding other currencies.

Further lifting bullion’s appeal, data showed the US economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and drop in pandemic relief money from the government.

US labour costs surged by the most in 21 years in the first quarter, pointing to rising wage inflation and supporting the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy stance.

“The GDP data and the cost index for employment data showed that inflation still running fairly hot, this is generally supportive for gold,” Meir said.

Gold is considered a hedge against soaring inflation and uncertainties, but rising interest rates dampen its appeal by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing asset.

The markets focus now shifts to the US central bank’s two-day policy meeting starting on May 3, with officials expected to increase the target policy rate by half a percentage point.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $23.03 per ounce, while platinum advanced 1.7% to $935.65. Both metals were set to post a monthly fall.

Palladium rose 2.4% to $2,286.08 per ounce.

US Federal Reserve Gold Prices Spot gold US gold

Comments

1000 characters

US MIDDAY: Gold gains over 1pc

PLL seeks Rs150bn for spot cargoes

Reduction in power outage in next 10 days: govt

Govt buys spot LNG cargo for mid-May from Vitol

Fuel stock, load management: CPPA-G, NTDC asked to share data

Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

Rana vows action against hecklers

LHC asks NA Speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect today

Agricultural tractor manufacturers: Third-party auditors to conduct cost audit

Ministries, divisions directed to comply with orders by the court

Turkey acquits Bloomberg journalists over article on lira fall

Read more stories