KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.062 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,848.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.076 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.301 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.706 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.430 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.616 billion), DJ (PKR 817.752 million), Silver (PKR 723.708 million), Platinum (PKR 143.857 million), SP 500 (PKR 140.886 million), Japan Equity (PKR 60.954 million) and Copper (PKR 45.473 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.304 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022