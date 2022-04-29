ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Apr 29, 2022
Pakistan

Bilawal felicitated on becoming FM

Recorder Report 29 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Ministers of various countries including Kuwait, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Minister of Ukraine on Thursday felicitated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on assuming his office and their expressed to working with him for strengthening bilateral relations.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Dr Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on Thursday.

Bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed and the two foreign ministers agreed to work closely to further strengthen fraternal bilateral relations.

Kuwaiti foreign minister Dr Al-Sabah congratulated Bilawal on assuming the office of the foreign minister.

“Pakistan-Kuwait’s fraternal relations are ideal,” Foreign Minister Bilawal said. A large number of Pakistanis are residing in Kuwait for employment and are playing their role in the development of both the countries, he added.

“We are committed to further strengthening bilateral relations with Kuwait,” Bilawal added.

Bilawal thanked his Kuwaiti counterpart for felicitation call. The Kuwaiti foreign minister also invited Bilawal to visit Kuwait who also reciprocated it.

Various other foreign ministers including from High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles also congratulated Bilawal on assuming the charge of his office.

“Congratulations to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his appointment as Pakistani Foreign Minister. Looking forward to cooperating and on strengthening EU-Pakistan relations,” Fontelles stated in a tweet.

In his response, Bilawal thanked the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs. “EU is one of the largest trade and development partners of Pakistan. Looking forward to working with you for strengthening this important multi-faceted partnership,” Bilawal stated in response.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine DmytroKuleba also congratulated Bilawal on assuming the charge of his office.

“Looking forward to working together with the newly appointed Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. We count on further developing bilateral ties and our mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan,” said the Ukrainian foreign minister.

“I look forward to work with you to further our friendly bilateral relationship for the mutual benefit of our two people,” Bilawal stated in response and also thanked him for the felicitation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

