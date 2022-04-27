PTI stages protest outside ECP office in Lahore

LAHORE: To protest against the ‘biased attitude’ of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office here on Tuesday.

PTI senior leaders, including Mehmoodur Rasheed, Yasmin Rashid and Musarat Cheema led the protest which was joined by the PTI party workers. The protesters chanted slogans against the CEC and urged the election body to initiate the process of de-seating disgruntled PTI lawmakers.

While addressing the protesters, Mehmoodur Rasheed demanded that the PTI turncoats should be de-seated and preparations are made for the next elections. “If the ECP does not mend its way, protests would be staged on a daily basis,” he added.

He also said that a reference against dissident PTI members had been filed in the ECP and hence a decision on it should be made. Former Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that the ECP’s ‘bias behaviour’ was unacceptable and added that there was no need to delay the matter on turncoats; “these are the people who sold their consciences”. She urged the ECP to de-seat them immediately.

