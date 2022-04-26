CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $17.31

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may test a resistance at $17.31 per bushel, a break could lead to a gain to $17.44-3/4.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $15.76-3/4 marks a support at $16.88-1/4, around which, the correction from $17.57-1/2 or its first part, may have completed.

The correction was largely due to a resistance at $17.59-1/4, the February high.

It could be a preparation for retesting the resistance.

However, whether the sharp drop is deep enough to complete around $16.88-1/4 remains a mystery, as the correction could develop into three waves as well.

The immediate task of the contract could be pulling back towards a rising trendline resistance around $17.31.

On the daily chart, a confirmed bullish wedge temporarily became invalid, due to the deep drop below the upper trendline.

A rise above $17.39-1/2 would make this pattern valid again.