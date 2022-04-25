CBOT wheat may drop to $10.33-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may break a support at $10.57-1/2 and test the next support at $10.33-3/4 per bushel, as its uptrend from the April 1 low of $9.82-1/2 has reversed.

The reversal has been confirmed by a break below a rising trendline.

The sideways move above $10.57-1/2 is classified as a pullback towards the trendline.

A break above $10.81 could lead to a gain into the range of $11.10 to $11.28.

Argentina’s wheat crop may dip

On the daily chart, the current move observes a set of retracements on the rise from $7.38-3/4 to $13.63-1/2.

The support at $10.51 looks vulnerable, as it failed to trigger any decent bounce.

A drop to $10.50 may confirm a break below this support and a target of $9.77-1/4.