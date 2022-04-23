ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold heads for weekly dip

Reuters 23 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: Gold fell 1% on Friday en route to its biggest weekly decline since mid-March as indications of fast interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve drove Treasury yields and the dollar higher.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,942.39 per ounce by 10:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), after touching its lowest level in two weeks. Prices are down 1.7% for the week so far.

US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,944.40 per ounce.

“The safe haven metals need a fresh fundamental spark to heighten investor and trader concern and it’s just not happening. The sideways grind that we’ve seen... has invited some chart-based selling,” Kitco’s senior analyst Jim Wycoff said.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday a half-point interest rate increase “will be on the table” when the central bank meets in May.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields extended gains on the Fed’s hawkish tone in its effort to tame soaring inflation. Meanwhile, the dollar index was close to its highest since March 2020.

Although bullion is considered a refuge asset during soaring inflation, a hike in interest rates to rein in the rising prices increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

On the flip side, apart from the uncertainty driven by the Ukraine war, “traders and investors are still kind of edgy as the stock markets have become wobbly, which is also an underlying bullish factor for the metals markets,” Wycoff added.

Expectations for higher interest rates hit sentiment on Wall Street as well. “Gold is likely to trade in the $1,900 to $1,950 an ounce range over the medium-term,” Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold gold rates

Comments

1000 characters

Gold heads for weekly dip

Steel sector: FBR decides to apply track-and-trace system

LNG deal: Talks with KSA expected during PM’s visit

UK, India seal defence deals, free trade likely by Oct

Punjab seeks Power Division’s help for signing of EPAs

Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

US launches $23.5m power project

BNP-M’s Notezai ‘allocated’ ministry

Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief

Punjab CM-elect: President asked to appoint representative for administrating oath

President administers oath to four new cabinet members

Read more stories