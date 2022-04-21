ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Russia fines Google for Ukraine videos

AFP 21 Apr, 2022

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Thursday slapped a series of small fines on Google for failing to take down contentious YouTube videos about the Kremlin’s military operation in Ukraine.

The Moscow court ordered the US tech behemoth to pay a total of 11 million rubles ($135,000) for ignoring the state media regulator’s orders to remove posts alleging heavy Russian losses in Ukraine.

One of the videos showed an alleged phone conversation between Russian soldiers and their relatives back home in which the troops complained of numerous casualties in their ranks, Russian state news agencies reported.

Another alleged that soldiers who were trying to move back from Ukrainian counter-offensives were being shot by retreat-blocking Russian detachments, the state media reports said.

Google’s ubiquitous video hosting service has been in Russia’s crosshairs throughout its nearly two-month campaign in Ukraine.

The tech giant infuriated Russian officials by blocking the lower house of parliament’s official media channel earlier this month.

Russia has moved swiftly to cut access to non-state media and information resources since the launch of its operation in February 24.

Russian courts have banned Facebook and Instagram, calling them “extremist” organisations, as well as Twitter.

All three are still accessible through VPN services, which try to disguise user locations.

But most Russians get their news from state television and other government-controlled media outlets, which follow strict rules on covering the military campaign.

Russia Ukraine Google

Comments

1000 characters

Russia fines Google for Ukraine videos

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Tariq Fatemi removed as SAPM on foreign affairs one day after appointment

SBP-held reserves increase marginally, now stand at $10.89bn

Blast hits Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan, causing multiple casualties

PM Shehbaz wants 'foolproof security' for Imran Khan

Miftah departs for Washington to hold talks with IMF

Sindh CM admits response to Dadu fire 'very slow'

JUI-F's Zahid Akram Durrani sworn in as NA deputy speaker

Oil rises as investors focus on lower supply from Russia, Libya

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Read more stories