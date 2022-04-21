ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 17,143 Decreased By -43 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,914 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,674 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Returns on MTBs soar to 70bps

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The returns on short-term government papers further increased up to 70 basis points in the auction held Wednesday.

The cut-off yield for the Government of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) is on rise for the last one month. In the previous auction held on April 7, the rate for the T-bills rose by 60-80 bps.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank has increased the policy rate by 2.50 percent in its emergency meeting held on April 7, 2022. Accordingly, the cut-off yield on all short-term government papers is gradually increasing.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted the auction for the sale of 3-month, 6-month and 12-month MTBs on April 20, 2022 and received bids amounting to Rs 914 billion with a realized value of Rs 854 billion.

The received bids include Rs 406.4 billion for 3-month, Rs 248.44 billion for 6-month and Rs 259.11 billion for 12-month. The federal government accepted bids amounting to Rs 568.28 billion or Rs 535.896 billion realized value. In addition, non-competitive bids worth Rs 45.48 billion were accepted. Total acceptance was Rs 614 billion against the target of Rs 600 billion set for this auction.

The cut-off yield of all T-bills went up ranging between 55 bps to 70 bps in the auction held on Wednesday. The cut-off yield of 3-month short term government securities rose by 70 bps to 13.50 percent from 12.8 percent in the previous auction held on April 6, 2022. The borrowed amount through 3-month T-bills was Rs 291 billion.

Bids worth Rs 166.29 billion were accepted for the 6-month MTBs at a cut-off yield of 13.85 percent, up by 60 bps. In addition, the cut-off yield of 12-month T-bills increased 55 bps to 13.85 percent compared to 30.30 percent in the previous and some Rs 111 billion were borrowed.

In addition, the federal government also raised some Rs 37.814 billion through sale of 2-year and 3-year Pakistan Investment Bonds Floating Rate out of received bids amounting Rs 100.7 billion on Wednesday. This includes Rs 21.465 billion of 2-year bonds and Rs 16.348 billion of 3-year PIBs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Federal Government Monetary Policy Committee MTBs Pakistan Market Treasury Bills

Comments

1000 characters

Returns on MTBs soar to 70bps

New PM meets President amid rising tensions

Food ministry decides to import 3MMTs of wheat on G2G basis

Planning ministry to release development funds for Q4

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Govt may increase fiscal deficit to Rs5,600bn to discredit PTI: Tarin

KE seeks Rs5.27/unit raise for March

IMF projects decrease in gross debt

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Identification of non-filers, under-filers: Protocols being finalised to integrate data with Nadra: FBR

World Bank, Wapda holding talks on setting up of 300MW floating solar project

Read more stories