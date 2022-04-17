PPP invites applications for party tickets for elections

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party has invited applications from candidates for party tickets for National Assembly and all provincial assemblies in the country for the next general elections.

Applications for party tickets should be addressed to the President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians. Secretary General of the party Farhatullah Babar said each application must be accompanied with a Bank draft of Rs 40,000 for a National Assembly party ticket and Rs 30,000 for a Provincial Assembly ticket. Applications must reach the Party secretariat in Islamabad or Bilawal House Karachi by April 30.

