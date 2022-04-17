ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP invites applications for party tickets for elections

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party has invited applications from candidates for party tickets for National Assembly and all provincial assemblies in the country for the next general elections.

Applications for party tickets should be addressed to the President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians. Secretary General of the party Farhatullah Babar said each application must be accompanied with a Bank draft of Rs 40,000 for a National Assembly party ticket and Rs 30,000 for a Provincial Assembly ticket. Applications must reach the Party secretariat in Islamabad or Bilawal House Karachi by April 30.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP general election Farhatullah Babar PPP party tickets

Comments

1000 characters

PPP invites applications for party tickets for elections

IK makes not so thinly veiled attack on judiciary

PM says closure of many power plants led to load-shedding

64 units of erstwhile Fata/Pata: FBR unveils import quota details

PM orders completion of Rawal Chowk Flyover project by Sept 1

Interference of elected representatives: Pesco seeks help of federal government

Anti-money laundering law: IHC explains a critical point through ruling

SBP unveils MPC meetings’ schedule for CY22

Kabul summons Pak ambassador: Pakistan serves demarche on Afghan chargé d’affaires

Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Five Afghan children die in rocket attacks?

Read more stories