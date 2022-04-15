ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese futures rise on weaker yen, mark fifth weekly gain

Reuters 15 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday as the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar lent support, though concerns over slow demand in top buyer China due to recent COVID outbreaks limited gains.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for September delivery finished 1.5 yen, or 0.6%, higher at 265.5 yen ($2.1) per kg. It marked its fifth straight weekly gain, the longest winning streak since last October.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery fell 90 yuan to finish at 13,340 yuan ($2,094) per tonne.

The dollar rose to a two-decade peak against the yen, as more hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations for faster U.S. policy tightening.

Rubber: Japan futures rise

A weaker yen makes yen-denominated assets more affordable when purchased in other currencies.

“On top of the yen’s drop, higher raw material costs boosted OSE prices,” a Tokyo-based dealer said.

“On the other hand, Shanghai futures were under pressure as investors were worried about slumping demand amid the prolonged pandemic and lockdown in the town,” he said.

Shanghai posted a slight decline in new infections on Friday as the lockdown in the commercial capital at the centre of China’s COVID-19 outbreak, coupled with curbs elsewhere, threatens to take a heavier toll on the world’s second-biggest economy.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.8% from last Friday, the exchange said on Friday.

Japanese rubber Osaka Exchange rubber rubber prices

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese futures rise on weaker yen, mark fifth weekly gain

PSX ends week on positive note, KSE-100 inches up 0.25%

Rupee marches upwards for sixth straight session against US dollar

PM Shehbaz vows to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia

Moody's says Russia may be in default on dollar bonds

Finland's Finnfund to buy nearly 15% stake in TPL Insurance

Bank employees stage protest outside SBP, urge govt to take back longer working hours

PTI, PML-N, and PPP’s funding cases should be decided together: Farrukh Habib

AJK high court issues restraining order on elections for PM

More than 100 hurt in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque as religious festivals overlap

Ukraine says 5 dead in Russia strikes, blasts near Kyiv

Read more stories